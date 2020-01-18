FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

FANUY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $18.90. 155,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,017. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.29.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

