FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FANUY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

FANUY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 372,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,543. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

About FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

