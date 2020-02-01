FAR Ltd (ASX:FAR) Insider Reginald Nelson Acquires 705,882 Shares

FAR Ltd (ASX:FAR) insider Reginald Nelson acquired 705,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$29,647.04 ($21,026.27).

Shares of FAR stock opened at A$0.04 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $257.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.05. FAR Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.08 ($0.06).

FAR Company Profile

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets located in Africa and Australia. It holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in Senegal, The Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau, West Africa; exploration permits in Guinea-Bissau and Kenya; and a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia.

