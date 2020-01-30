Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BRPM) Director Bryant R. Riley Acquires 84,430 Shares

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BRPM) Director Bryant R. Riley purchased 84,430 shares of Far Point Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $861,186.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRPM opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Far Point Acquisition Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Far Point Acquisition Company Profile

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

