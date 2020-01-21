Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Farfetch posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.31 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCH. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.40 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $1,591,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,289,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCH stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

