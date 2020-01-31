Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Short Interest Update

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,730,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 26,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 22.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.40 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

NYSE FTCH traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. 38,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,205. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 35.84%. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 7,657.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

