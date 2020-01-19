Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $778.51

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (CA) (OTCMKTS:FMCB)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $778.51 and traded as low as $769.50. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $769.50, with a volume of 61 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $778.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $780.64.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMCB)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides a range of banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in the mid Central Valley of California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

