Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.91

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.91 and traded as high as $16.00. Farmers National Banc shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 2,952 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FMNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $440.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 84.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 171.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained