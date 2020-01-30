FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FARO. Gabelli downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. G.Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $57.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $891.43 million, a P/E ratio of -131.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $90.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 33,828 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

