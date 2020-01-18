FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Trading Up 1.9%

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.61 and last traded at $58.48, approximately 12,861 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 9,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.38.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56.

About FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader