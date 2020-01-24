Fastenal Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:FAST)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Fastenal in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.41.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

FAST opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $637,806.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 504.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Fastenal by 84.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 4.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 18.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

