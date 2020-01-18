Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,777,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,442. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $427,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $612,808.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,409. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks