Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives $78.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,330,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,269. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $637,806.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,450,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 303,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 132,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,230,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,793 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fastenal by 504.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

