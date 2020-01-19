FastForward Innovations (LON:FFWD) Trading Down 1.8%

FastForward Innovations Ltd (LON:FFWD) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11), 159,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 551,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.11).

The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.26.

FastForward Innovations Company Profile (LON:FFWD)

FastForward Innovations Limited, formerly Kuala Innovations Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investing policy is to invest in and/or acquire companies and/or projects within the natural resources and/or energy sector. The Company offers investments for entrepreneurs to develop technologies that solve problems in their industries.

