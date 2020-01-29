Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) President Joshua Bixby Sells 10,000 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) President Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $244,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 116,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $214,300.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $201,100.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $200,200.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. Fastly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 531.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

