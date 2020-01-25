Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $25.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.49.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.01. 1,730,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,189. Fastly has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $153,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,078.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 761,653 shares of company stock worth $16,254,416.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?