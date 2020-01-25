Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FSLY. Citigroup upped their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

NYSE FSLY opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. Fastly has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vi, sold 76,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,582,549.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $153,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,078.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 761,653 shares of company stock worth $16,254,416.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,879,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,698,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,288,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 89.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 266,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

