Fate Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 900.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FATE has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $25.65 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $504,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,643,804.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 48.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,437,000 after purchasing an additional 953,756 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,197,000 after purchasing an additional 857,143 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 224.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,121,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 586,589 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

