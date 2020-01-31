Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.21

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 9493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

FATE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 900.24%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $504,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,643,804.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 122.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 149,080 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

