Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Short Interest Update

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

FBSS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. Fauquier Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Fauquier Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fauquier Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fauquier Bankshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 222,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $308,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

