Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Price

Media coverage about ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 2.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

