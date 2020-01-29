FB Financial Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:FBK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for FB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FBK. Sandler O’Neill lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE FBK opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.96.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 20.05%.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FB Financial by 362.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

