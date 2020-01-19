FB Financial (FBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect FB Financial to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $96.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.41 million. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FBK opened at $38.80 on Friday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks