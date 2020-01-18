FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and Popular (NYSE:BPOP) Head to Head Contrast

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Profitability

This table compares Popular and FB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 21.47% 11.40% 1.28% FB Financial 19.75% 11.95% 1.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Popular and FB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 0 1 0 3.00 FB Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Popular currently has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.40%. FB Financial has a consensus target price of $41.63, suggesting a potential upside of 7.28%. Given Popular’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Popular is more favorable than FB Financial.

Dividends

Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Popular pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FB Financial pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Popular has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Popular is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Popular and FB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $2.67 billion 2.22 $618.16 million $4.77 12.87 FB Financial $370.16 million 3.25 $80.24 million $2.61 14.87

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than FB Financial. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Popular has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Financial has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of FB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Popular shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of FB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Popular beats FB Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, broker-dealer, and insurance services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 172 branches, including 67 owned and 105 leased premises in Puerto Rico; 51 branches comprising 5 owned and 46 leased premises in New York, New Jersey, and Florida; and 619 ATMs in Puerto Rico, 22 ATMs in Virgin Islands, and 115 ATMs in the United States mainland. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers commercial lending products that include working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate construction loans, real estate term loans, and cash flow loans to small and medium sized businesses; and consumer lending products comprising first and second residential mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides residential mortgage products and services through its bank branches and mortgage offices located in the southeastern United States; and an Internet delivery channel, as well as third-party mortgage services to smaller community banks and mortgage companies. Further, the company offers investment services, including equities, mutual funds, bonds, tax-exempt municipals, and annuities; and money management consultation and insurance agency, as well as retirement plan advisory services. Additionally, it provides online and mobile banking, direct deposit, wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, remote capture, and cash management services. It operates 58 full-service bank branches and 9 other banking locations throughout Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia; and 19 mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in March 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.