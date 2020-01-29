FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FBK has been the subject of several other reports. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE FBK opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.96.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. Equities analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 362.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

