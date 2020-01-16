FBD (LON:FBH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.02 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.32 ($0.11), approximately 459 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.31 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 785.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 851.50. The firm has a market cap of $290.06 million and a P/E ratio of 508.87.

FBD Company Profile (LON:FBH)

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, and farm insurance products; shop, pub, and office based professional insurance; manufacturers, wholesale, and distribution insurance; and restaurant, cafe, and takeaway insurance products.

