FBL Financial Group (FFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:FFG opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.68. FBL Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

