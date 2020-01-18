FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. FBL Financial Group’s rating score has improved by 40% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also assigned FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FBL Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,811,000 after buying an additional 56,606 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 202,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FFG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,400. FBL Financial Group has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.68.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

