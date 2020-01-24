FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.65

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.65 and traded as high as $58.82. FBL Financial Group shares last traded at $57.10, with a volume of 7,951 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.96 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,811,000 after purchasing an additional 56,606 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 202,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:FFG)

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

