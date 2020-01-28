FEC to Ilhan Omar, cont’d

The Washington Free Beacon’s Joe Schoffstall has on the Federal Election Commission’s letter to Ilhan Omar regarding her unitemized small-dollar third-quarter contributions exceeding $800,000. I posted a copy of the letter yesterday .

I understand that the FEC letter to Omar’s campaign is routine and unaccusatory. I should have made that clear in my post. Schoffstall reports, however, that AOC’s campaign reported $1.1 million in unitemized small-dollar donations during the third quarter and received no such letter from the FEC. [Ed.: Wow!]

Schoffstall adds that Omar’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment on the FEC’s inquiry by press time. I submitted an inquiry to the email address designated on Omar’s campaign site myself yesterday. I also left a voicemail message with the campaign. The only response I received to either was this automated response to my email inquiry:

Thank you for ing us! Re: FEC report Hello, Thank you for reaching out to Ilhan for Congress. If this is an official media request, please reach out to For speaking requests, invitations and all things related to scheduling, please our scheduler at If you are a constituent of Rep. Omar’s (and live in Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District) and have a question, please our offices at this page: https://omar.house.gov/. If this is a request specifically regarding Rep. Omar’s reelection campaign, please Connor McNutt at Forward together, The Communications Team

Ilhan Omar for Congress

I submitted the same message as directed for “an official media request” to Omar’s House email address and received no response. This morning I submitted an inquiry to Connor McNutt by email. As always, I will post any response received verbatim.