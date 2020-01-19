Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will report sales of $309.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $314.90 million and the lowest is $306.70 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $279.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $1,343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,591,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Federal Signal by 330.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Federal Signal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Federal Signal by 1,634.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 51,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Federal Signal by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 864,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 478,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.55. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

