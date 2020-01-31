Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

FSS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 236,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,910. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.55. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.06 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,840,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,493,000 after acquiring an additional 117,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,886,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,967,000 after buying an additional 64,945 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 7.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,614,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,925,000 after buying an additional 170,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at about $18,948,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Federal Signal by 233.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after buying an additional 426,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

