Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 84,216 shares. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $37.65.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

