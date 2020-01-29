Federated Investors (FII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) will post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Federated Investors to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FII opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. Federated Investors has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

FII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $40,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,737.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $197,432.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,225. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

