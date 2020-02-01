Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Federated Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Federated Investors to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Shares of FII stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. Federated Investors has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Investors will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Investors news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $1,871,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,559,011 shares in the company, valued at $51,634,444.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $40,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,737.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,225 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Federated Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

