Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $36.75 and last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 13712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $40,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,737.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $396,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,225 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 169,558 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Federated Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 42,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Federated Investors Company Profile (NYSE:FII)

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

