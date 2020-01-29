FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 4,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 145,460 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $12,561,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,038 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,640.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

Shares of FDX opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 706.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.24. FedEx has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

