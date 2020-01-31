Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Short Interest Up 10.4% in January

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,400 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 425,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 229,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FENC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,343. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $123.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.22. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

