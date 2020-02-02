Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 27,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,452. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $132.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.22. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 455,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 229,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

