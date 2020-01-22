Ferguson (LON:FERG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FERG. Oddo Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 6,560 ($86.29) price objective (up previously from GBX 6,200 ($81.56)) on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,480 ($85.24) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 6,125 ($80.57) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,449.24 ($84.84).

FERG stock opened at GBX 7,147 ($94.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,268 ($95.61). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,926.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,400.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02.

In other Ferguson news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,583 ($86.60), for a total value of £166,089.09 ($218,480.78).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating