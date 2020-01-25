Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.40

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 385923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FERGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ferguson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

