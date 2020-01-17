Feronia (CVE:FRN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Feronia Inc (CVE:FRN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.52, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

About Feronia (CVE:FRN)

Feronia Inc engages in the agribusiness in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernel oil. Feronia Inc was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?