Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Short Interest Down 5.4% in December

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,984,000 after acquiring an additional 423,139 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ferrari by 786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 377,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,309,000 after purchasing an additional 334,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 1,316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,735,000 after purchasing an additional 297,866 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,218,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ferrari by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,668,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RACE. ValuEngine lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.72.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.41. 495,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,359. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $108.84 and a 12 month high of $174.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a return on equity of 51.17% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?