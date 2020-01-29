Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ferrexpo to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 211.43 ($2.78).

Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 143.85 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $842.03 million and a PE ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 176.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of GBX 119.85 ($1.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 305.60 ($4.02).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

