Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Short Interest Update

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 732,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

FOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of Ferro to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,282. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.18. Ferro has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $365.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.34 million. Ferro had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 27.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

