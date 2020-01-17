Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.76. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $381.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.30 million. Analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 373,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 307,818 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 550,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 137,735 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,757,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

