Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Receives $3.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

GSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

GSM stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $186.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.32. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $381.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 69.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 550,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 211.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 137,735 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

