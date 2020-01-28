Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,411.36 ($31.72).

Shares of FEVR stock traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,432 ($18.84). 644,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,543. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,976.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,129.78.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, with a total value of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

