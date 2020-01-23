Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Given New GBX 1,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FEVR. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,487.50 ($32.72).

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,592.94 ($20.95) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,040.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,149.32. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 29.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28).

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?