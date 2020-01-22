Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,500 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,740 ($36.04) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,487.50 ($32.72).

LON FEVR opened at GBX 1,579.61 ($20.78) on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,051.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,152.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained